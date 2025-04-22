ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Annual Conference Of Vice-Chancellors of State, Central And Private Universities On April 25-26

Udhagamandalam: The annual conference of the Vice-Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities/ Institutions of Tamil Nadu is being organised on April 25 and 26, 2025, at the Raj Bhavan for the fourth consecutive year.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest and will inaugurate the conference on April 25, 2025. The Governor- the Chancellor of State Universities of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, will preside over the Conference, officials said on Tuesday.

The Conference aims to have detailed deliberations and interactive sessions on a gamut of issues covering Implementation of National Credit Framework, Academic collaborations among Universities, use of Artificial Intelligence to maximize learning outcomes, financial management in educational institutions, research excellence, promoting entrepreneurship, capacity building for learners, creating wealth through Intellectual Property (IP) and careers in rehabilitation of differently abled persons.