Tamil Nadu: Annual Conference Of Vice-Chancellors of State, Central And Private Universities On April 25-26

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has consented to be the Chief Guest and will inaugurate the conference on April 25, 2025.

File photo of Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

Udhagamandalam: The annual conference of the Vice-Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities/ Institutions of Tamil Nadu is being organised on April 25 and 26, 2025, at the Raj Bhavan for the fourth consecutive year.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest and will inaugurate the conference on April 25, 2025. The Governor- the Chancellor of State Universities of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, will preside over the Conference, officials said on Tuesday.

The Conference aims to have detailed deliberations and interactive sessions on a gamut of issues covering Implementation of National Credit Framework, Academic collaborations among Universities, use of Artificial Intelligence to maximize learning outcomes, financial management in educational institutions, research excellence, promoting entrepreneurship, capacity building for learners, creating wealth through Intellectual Property (IP) and careers in rehabilitation of differently abled persons.

Eminent speakers from academia, government and industry will cover the above topics. There would also be a special address by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India on the topic - ‘Frontiers in Science & Technology’.

The Conference will bring together Vice-Chancellors of the State, Central and Private Universities/ Institutions from across the state and aims to foster collaboration, share best practices and explore innovative approaches to Higher Education in a rapidly evolving academic landscape.

