Lok Sabha Seats: Stalin Moots JAC, Moves Resolution Against Population Based Delimitation In TN All Party Meet

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) patriarch and Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution against population based delimitation that will reduce the number of Parliamentary seats for Tamil Nadu, at an all party meeting, with its agenda ensuring that the state is not impacted negatively.

Stalin tossed the idea to form a Joint Action Committee of MPs and party representatives from southern states and to take the cause forward in such a way that the interests of the people of southern states are protected.

He informed the gathering that the union government should consider the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation if they plan to consider increasing the number of seats in Parliament.

"The 1971 Census. It should remain as the basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for the next 30 years from 2026 onwards," he suggested.

Moving a resolution, Stalin said, "This all party meeting staunchly opposes population based delimitation."