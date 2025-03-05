ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Seats: Stalin Moots JAC, Moves Resolution Against Population Based Delimitation In TN All Party Meet

Stalin suggests 1971 Census as basis of delimitation for the next 30 years from 2026 in case of an increase in total Lok Sabha seats.

Population based delimitation will reduce LS seats for TN: CM Stalin in all party meeting
File - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks to the media (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) patriarch and Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution against population based delimitation that will reduce the number of Parliamentary seats for Tamil Nadu, at an all party meeting, with its agenda ensuring that the state is not impacted negatively.

Stalin tossed the idea to form a Joint Action Committee of MPs and party representatives from southern states and to take the cause forward in such a way that the interests of the people of southern states are protected.

He informed the gathering that the union government should consider the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation if they plan to consider increasing the number of seats in Parliament.

"The 1971 Census. It should remain as the basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for the next 30 years from 2026 onwards," he suggested.

Moving a resolution, Stalin said, "This all party meeting staunchly opposes population based delimitation."

Stalin chaired the meeting held at the state capital, which saw participation of about 50 parties including the Principal Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, its allies Pattali Makkal Katchi and Desiya Murpoku Dravidar Kazhagam.

Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced that they would not be participating in the all party meet.

The meeting was also attended by major allies of the DMK including Congress, MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI(M) and CPI.

(Note: This is a developing copy and it will be updated here.)

