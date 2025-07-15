ETV Bharat / bharat

Talks On Blood Money Now Possible As Nimisha Priya's Execution Stayed In Yemen, Says Her Counsel

New Delhi: The execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, which was scheduled for Wednesday (July 16), has been kept in abeyance for the time being, after efforts from Indian government and constant negotiations from religious organisations.

After the execution was halted today, Nimisha's counsel KR Subhas Chandran, who is currently in Delhi, said the first challenge in the case was to stop the hanging that was to take place tomorrow, and we have succeeded in that.

Chandran acknowledged the support of several people who facilitated negotiations. "After consistent efforts, we managed to stop the hanging with the help of local religious leaders," Chandran said, adding that this was only possible after multiple rounds of discussions with them.

He further mentioned that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India in connection with the case, urging the Apex Court to direct Government of India to reach out to Yemeni authorities through diplomatic and political channels. The petition will reportedly be heard tomorrow.

Even though there is no fixed date for the execution now, the advocate feels that this abeyance has given them crucial time to carry out negotiations with the victim's family regarding blood money.

"Now that the execution has been put on hold, there is more time to speak with the family of the victim, Talal Abdo. The family has agreed to sit down for talks, and we are hopeful that they can be convinced to forgive Nimisha and accept blood money. Only after discussion with them, we will know how they respond and how much blood money they will demand. From our side, we have decided to offer them a sincere apology and propose compensation through blood money," Chandran added.