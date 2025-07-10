ETV Bharat / bharat

TALASH Initiative To Foster Holistic Excellence Among Tribal Students

New Delhi: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has launched Tribal Aptitude, Life Skills and Self-Esteem Hub (TALASH ), a national- program to support the all-round development of students in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).

The program launched in collaboration with UNICEF India aims to improve both the education and personal growth of tribal students across the country.

The name TALASH, reflects a focused search for self-awareness, life skills, and career clarity among tribal youth, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The first initiative of its kind in India is aimed specifically at tribal students. It is expected to benefit over 1,38,336 students enrolled in EMRSs across 28 States and 8 Union Territories, making it a truly national movement for inclusive education, it said.

"TALASH is an innovative digital platform designed to equip EMRS students with essential tools for self-discovery and career planning. It promotes self-awareness, helps students make informed career choices, and builds essential life skills," the Tribal Affairs Ministry said.

By focusing on both academic and personal development, TALASH prepares students to face the challenges of a competitive world and aims to create a strong foundation for their future success, it said.

"Inspired by NCERT’s ‘Tamanna’ initiative, TALASH offers a common aptitude test to help understand each student’s strengths and interests. Based on the test results, students receive Career Cards that suggest the best career options suited to their skills and abilities," the Tribal Affairs Ministry said.