Take works of Narendra Modi government to booths: Amit Shah to BJP workers in MP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with party workers of the Gwalior Chambal cluster ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls here.

He asked BJP workers to take works done by the Narednra Modi government to the booth level. He also set them a target to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla told ETV Bharat that Shah asked the party workers to ensure that the works done by the Narendra Modi-led government reach the booth level. "What the Congress could not achieve in 60 years, Prime Minister Modi did in 10 years. Amit Shah asked the party workers to ensure that the masses know about the schemes implemented by the Centre and the party should overall get over 370 seats."

According to Shukla, no discussion took place on the potential candidates and it was a decision to be taken by the BJP's top leadership.

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh, who attended the meeting with Shah, told reporters, "Today, Amit Shah conducted a cluster meeting in Gwalior. There are four Lok Sabha seats in the cluster. He guided all the party workers and also took their suggestions. He also advised us what was needed to be done for the Lok Sabha polls."

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradumayn Singh Tomar said Amit Shah asked the workers to make sure that the works done by the Centre reach the voters, especially the new ones.

"During Congress rule, there was no development, but the scenario has changed," Tomar added. It is understood that over 400 BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief DD Sharma, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the meeting.

Lal Singh Arya, National President of Scheduled Castes Morcha said Amit Shah has clearly given a target of 370 seats and 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance for the party workers. He has kept a target of winning all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.