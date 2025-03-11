Take Necessary Action To Curb Criminal Activities In Prisons: MHA Directs States And UTs

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all States and Union Territories to initiate necessary steps to curb rising criminal activities in the prisons. The directive comes after a parliamentary panel apprised the ministry about instances of mobile phones, ganja and other contraband items being frequently smuggled into prisons.

During interactive sessions with various State and UT governments, the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs was informed that ganja and cell phones are among the most frequently smuggled items in prisons.

The Tamil Nadu State Government stated that the 'throw method' using catapult is one of the common approaches devised to smuggle the contraband items into the prisons. The Committee observed that articles like cell phones inside prisons are used by the inmates to operate criminal activities outside.

"Possession of cell phones by prisoners can also trigger gang wars inside jails. Use of ganja and other narcotics in prison compromises the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates," the parliamentary panel chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal mentioned.

The committee also observed that e-Mulakat, video conferencing, etc., could help reduce the smuggling of contraband items into prisons as inmates can communicate with their families through such facilities.

Shockingly, the jail staff are reportedly helping prisoners acquire contraband inside the prison. "Frisking standards should be enhanced in all State prisons. MHA should set benchmark frisking standards to curb the entry of contraband articles and, in turn, prevent gang wars. All State and UT governments shall comply with such standards. Further, drones should be used in prisons to maintain aerial surveillance of prison premises. Sniffer dog squads may also be used to detect contraband," the committee stated in its report.

Group Clash Inside Jails

As per the latest data of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as many as 45 clashes and group clashes inside jails were reported in 2022. The highest number of such clashes were reported in Punjab (27), followed by Maharashtra (7) and Haryana (6). Around 115 persons, including 106 prisoners and nine jail officials, were injured, while one prisoner died as a result of these clashes.

Suggestions From The Parliamentary Panel

To tackle the criminal activities, the committee has recommended use of surveillance technology in prisons to detect drugs at every entry point. Influx of contraband items into prisons can be controlled to a great extent by ensuring that all the staff, inmates, visitors and delivery items are searched thoroughly before entry, the panel said.

"This apart, technology should also be used to address the challenges of smuggling of drugs in prisons, as prison staff alone cannot fully contain this menace. They would need the assistance of technological intervention to curb this issue," the committee said.

Further, the panel recommended implementing a multilayered approach such as physical search, use of X-ray scanners, other devices that can detect drugs, along with starting rehabilitation programmes for prisoners suffering from drug addiction. All these measures should be in place to significantly reduce the entry of drugs into correctional facilities and jails, the committee noted.

Action Taken By Home Ministry

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry stated that it has launched the 'Modernization of Prisons' project with a financial outlay of R 950 crore from the financial year 2021-22 to 2025-26, aimed at modernising prison equipment and strengthening security infrastructure in jails across the country.

The Government of India has also formulated a Model Prisons Act, 2023 and has forwarded it to all States and UTs. The Model Act mandates States and UTs to ensure strengthened and effective measures for periodic search and detection of contrabands, mobile phones, etc. in the cells and barracks of high-risk offenders and notorious criminals, and deploy advanced jamming solutions in such areas, including conduct of frequent surprise checks. The Act also authorises punishment for possessing or using mobile phones and other contraband.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Uttar Pradesh's former Director General of Police (DGP) Prakash Singh said that the use of contraband and mobile phones by prisoners will prevail if there is no strict enforcement of the measures outlined in the Model Prisons Act.

"Instances of prisoners using cell phones and psychotropic substances keep emerging from different jails across the country. There should be strict action and close surveillance of all illegal activities of the prison inmates. The respective State government(s) should deal with such activities with a firm hand," said Singh.

