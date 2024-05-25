ETV Bharat / bharat

Take Measures to Manage Impact of Hot Weather in 6th Phase: EC to Officers

By ANI

Published : May 25, 2024, 7:28 AM IST

Ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has urged officials to mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions. Adequate facilities have been provided at polling stations, and voters are encouraged to exercise their rights responsibly.

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes (ANI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked concerned Chief Electoral Officers and state authorities to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. The poll panel has made adequate arrangements for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on Saturday.

Polling is scheduled in 58 PCs across eight states/UTs. Haryana and NCT of Delhi will head to polls in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other states/UTs which will continue with their polls in this phase.

Polling for 42 assembly constituencies for the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously. The poll panel said that polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment.

Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations. The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in large numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride.

"Voters of PCs in urban centres like Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad are specially reminded about their right and duty to vote and break the trend of urban apathy," Election Commission said in a release.

