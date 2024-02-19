Take Immediate Action against Disgruntled Leaders: AICC to Assam Unit

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday directed the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) to take immediate action against its party leaders in the state, who are found to be involved in anti-party activities.

The directive was given after two of its sitting MLAs- Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das were served with show cause notice for their involvement in anti-party activities.

"We have been directed by the AICC to take immediate actions against anybody found involved in anti-party activities,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Assam Debabrata Saikia told ETV Bharat.

The AICC on Monday summoned Saikia and APCC president Bhupen Bora as the party has been facing major challenges in Assam after several of its party leaders and sitting MLAs are switching over to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Saikia said the central leadership has asked them to take stern and immediate action against any disgruntled leader switching over to the BJP. He said that the meeting also discussed the party’s election strategy and campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The central leadership told us that the election alliance committee of the party will soon finalise the alliance with other parties in Assam," said Saikia.

Echoing the view, AICC’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh said that the party will declare the candidates list for Assam very soon. "Today we also discussed the election strategy and how to counter the BJP. During our campaign we will also highlight the corruption of the ruling party," Singh said.

When asked about the issue of party leaders switching over to the BJP, Singh quipped, "They (disgruntled leaders) are winning from Congress ticket and working against the people of Assam."