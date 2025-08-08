'Take Away Ration, Unite Us With Our Families', Appeal Uttarakhand Flash Flood Affected As Govt Expedites Relief Ops In Dharali

Matli Air Base: "I don't want ration. Just reunited me with my children," a woman separated from her family after the deadly flash floods at Dharali told Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as he visited the affected areas on Friday.

The woman who lost her brother in the tragedy said she and countless others have not had a morsel to eat for the last several hours. But food was last in her mind as she cried and appealed the Chief Minister for help. The woman was rescued from Dharali and brought to Matli but the relief of surviving the tragedy was nothing when compared to the pain she felt after getting separated from her kids.

Similar is the plight of several others who were rescued from the affected areas. The government's relief means little to them as they are yet to get information on their loved ones. The uncertainty and the wait that seems unending weighs heavy on their now tired shoulders as they seek information from every official or minister visiting the spot.

A man rescued from Dharali said he does not want relief. "I just want to be reunited with my family," he said. Another man said his six children are in Dharali and he was unsure whether they are safe. "No information is available to us. We have waiting here since morning," he said, adding he had met a senior official who showed him a list of rescued people with his name on it.

Amid the gloom, a woman affected by the tragedy, tore a piece of cloth from her dupatta and tied it as a rakhi on the Chief Minister's wrist. The Chief Minister, touched by the gesture, took the woman's good wishes and lauded the spirit of the residents of Dharali.

Amid the confusion and uncertainty, the ETV Bharat correspondent was prevented from questioning the victims. But the correspondent replied sternly stating it is the government's job to rescue the affected and provide them relief not to stop him from performing his duty.

Meanwhile, Dhami said 274 people were rescued from Dharali on Thursday. He said seven gram panchayats were affected by the disaster and it is yet not known how many people are mission. "The state government is trying its best to save every life," he said.

Dhami said connectivity to Dharali remains affected and efforts are on to restore it. He said a generator set was sent to Dharali in an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to assist personnel in relief and rescue operations. The District Magistrate and SP of Uttarkashi are camping in Dharali, worst affected by the flash flood.

The Chief Minister said the rescue operations at Dharali are being monitored from Uttarkashi district administration office and USDMA operations centre in Dehradun.

Dhami said the process of constructing a bailey Bridge in Gangnani has been started by the Border Roads Organisation. It will be ready in the next two days. He said Union Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta himself is engaged with in the rescue operations with the state government.

"If weather permits, all affected persons will rescued from Harsheel Valley by Saturday," the Chief Minister said. He said the state government will make all possible arrangements for those rendered homeless by the tragedy.

Dhami said over 1,000 apple trees at Dharali have been uprooted and the government will provide relief to the owners of the orchards affected by the calamity.

The Chief Minister interacted with officials at Matli Air Base and issued necessary instructions on expediting the rescue and relief operations to them. Even as he directed officials to ensure the affected are given food, water and basic facilities, the trauma and the uncertainty surrounding their families can be seen clearly on the faces of the affected. Their eyes, staring at a horizon and their ears eager to hear some news of their loved ones.