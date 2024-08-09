Take Appropriate Action on Plea for Setting up Commission to Probe 'Fraudulent' Certificates in UPSC: Murmu

New Delhi: Acknowledging the petition filed by Pune based RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar requesting appointment of a commission led by a sitting Supreme Court judge to investigate the use of fraudulent certificates in UPSC and other competitive examinations, President Droupadi Murmu has asked the Ministry of Personnel to take appropriate action on the matter.

The petition, submitted by Kumbhar, raises serious concerns regarding the increasing misuse of fraudulent certificates, such as those related to caste, disability, sports, and other special categories, which are allegedly being used to gain undue advantages in competitive examinations, including the prestigious UPSC exams.

“These concerns extend to unfair job acquisitions and promotions, undermining the integrity and transparency of these examinations,” Kumbhar told ETV Bharat.

In the petition, a specific case involving Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer who secured her position under the OBC non-creamy layer category, was highlighted.

It was alleged that her father’s recent election affidavit revealed income and assets amounting to Rs 40 crores, casting doubt on her eligibility for non-creamy layer benefits. Furthermore, Khedkar’s claims of mental illness and multiple disabilities, coupled with her evasion of medical examinations and substantial personal assets, were highlighted as anomalies requiring thorough investigation.

“I had urged the Hon’ble President to consider a comprehensive investigation into individuals who may have used fraudulent certificates to secure extra marks, jobs, or promotions, and to rigorously verify such certificates before the publication of examination results. Additionally, the petition called for the immediate seizure and safeguarding of all relevant documents to prevent tampering, as well as a scrutiny of the assets and income declarations of candidates claiming non-creamy layer status,” Kumbhar said.

He said that President Murmu, in response to this grave concern, has taken a significant step by referring the matter to the Ministry of Personnel, instructing them to take appropriate action.

“This move underscores the President’s commitment to upholding the integrity of India's competitive examination system and ensuring justice for all candidates. I hope that a fair and transparent investigation will be conducted, safeguarding the credibility of India’s examination processes and administrative services,” Kumbhar.

According to Kumbhar, Khedkar’s case is not about any particular person’s misdeeds. “If this kind of behaviour continues, we won’t need any enemy to destroy us. IAS officers are the backbone of our country, but people like Puja Khedkar weaken this foundation by exploiting the system. Sadly, there are many Khedkars out there. Hence, I request members of Parliament to discuss this matter in the House,” said Kumbhar.