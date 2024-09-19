ETV Bharat / bharat

Take Action Against IPS Officers Who Fail To Attend SFC: Home Ministry To States

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked all States to take disciplinary action against all those Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who fail to attend a special foundation course (SFC) scheduled to be held from September 23 to December 27 this year at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana in Hyderabad and YASHDA in Pune.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States, the Home Ministry pointed out that as per records, a total of 203 direct recruit IPS backlog officers from the 2018 to 2022 batch have not undergone their Foundation Course so far.

"The list of the 203 selected IPS officers by DoP&T need to attend the Special Foundation Course 2024," said the letter, which is in possession of ETV Bharat.

As per the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, if a probationer fails to obey any order which he/she may receive from the Central Government or from any other competent authority, or if in the opinion of the Central Government, he has willfully neglected his probationary studies or is guilty of conduct unbecoming of a member of the Service, he/ she may be treated under Rule- 11 (3) and 12 (c) & (d) of the IPS (Probation) Rules. 1954.