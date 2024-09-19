Take Action Against IPS Officers Who Fail To Attend SFC: Home Ministry To States

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked all States to take disciplinary action against all those Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who fail to attend a special foundation course (SFC) scheduled to be held from September 23 to December 27 this year at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana in Hyderabad and YASHDA in Pune.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States, the Home Ministry pointed out that as per records, a total of 203 direct recruit IPS backlog officers from the 2018 to 2022 batch have not undergone their Foundation Course so far.
"The list of the 203 selected IPS officers by DoP&T need to attend the Special Foundation Course 2024," said the letter, which is in possession of ETV Bharat.
As per the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, if a probationer fails to obey any order which he/she may receive from the Central Government or from any other competent authority, or if in the opinion of the Central Government, he has willfully neglected his probationary studies or is guilty of conduct unbecoming of a member of the Service, he/ she may be treated under Rule- 11 (3) and 12 (c) & (d) of the IPS (Probation) Rules. 1954.
"In this regard, it is intimated that the officer, who do not attend the Foundation Course after his name is nominated for the Course, disciplinary action may be initiated under Rule- 11 (3) and 12 (c) & (d) of the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954," said the letter signed by Under Secretary DK Ghosh.
After including 203 IPS officers from previous batches, there are a total of 443 officers who are asked to go for a special foundation course at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana in Hyderabad and SFC at YASHDA in Pune.
Among the IPS officers, as per data, there are around 93 officers of other services also from 2020 and higher batches, and 350 from 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 batches.