"Taj Mahal Resides In My Heart", Wrote Ratan Tata On His Last Visit To The Monument Of Love

Agra: As the nation mourns the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, a touching tribute from his last visit to the Taj Mahal has emerged. He visited Agra last on 1 September 2013 with his Mexican friend and industrialist Emilio Diaz Barroso. While spending about 45 minutes at the Taj Mahal, he was so captivated by its beauty that he expressed, "The Taj Mahal resides in my heart. That is why I am staying at the Taj View Hotel."

When he saw the Taj Mahal from the Royal Gate, he couldn't stop staring at it. He also had his picture taken while sitting on the Diana Bench to capture the memories associated with the Taj. Tourist guide Mukul Pandya accompanied him during his visit to the Taj Mahal. Ratan Tata gathered information about the Taj Mahal during the visit.

During the visit to the Taj Mahal, industrialist Ratan Tata and his friend Emilio Diaz Barroso were accompanied by the former president of IMA Agra, Dr DV Sharma, and businesswoman Dr Ranjana Bansal. Dr DV Sharma mentioned that Dr Ranjana Bansal had informed him about Ratan Tata's visit to the city, and he went to the Taj Mahal with them.

While at the Taj Mahal, Ratan Tata, amidst tight security, called Dr Ranjana Bansal into the security circle and greeted everyone with a smile. He showed interest in the architecture and the stones used for the Taj Mahal's beauty, and he was humble and kind to the security personnel, ASI employees, and others present during the visit.

After visiting the Taj Mahal and taking photographs, Ratan Tata praised the beauty and strength of the Taj Mahal in the visitor book when he came to the Royal Gate. He wrote, "The Taj Mahal is in my heart. It is the greatest presentation of engineering and architecture. It cannot be built again like this, neither today nor tomorrow."