ETV Bharat / bharat

Taj Mahal Attack Video Revealed To Be Made From AI; Agra Police Probing Matter

Viral video showing the Taj Mahal on fire turns out to be fake.

Taj Mahal Attack Video Revealed To Be AI
Representational Image (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Agra: A video which showed the Taj Mahal getting attacked by the Pakistani Air Force went viral across digital platforms on Sunday. The video showcased firefighters attempting to extinguish a humungous fire on the main dome of the Taj Mahal with smoke emerging from it.

The Agra Police confirmed that no such incident has taken place. Upon investigation by the cyber cell of the Agra Police, it was reported that the video was generated using AI. The video was then taken down by the police and a case was registered by the cyber crime department against an unknown person.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar Kane said, "The video is just another attempt to increase the existing tension between the countries". He clarified that this misleading video is being posted and shared with the caption 'Pakistan attacked Taj Mahal.' ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said "The perpetrators are being identified." He also appealed to the public not to share such videos.

He said the AI video had misled an abundance of social media users. The Agra Police also said that an FIR will be lodged against the users who share this video. The police continue to look for the initial party who introduced this video to the internet.

Agra: A video which showed the Taj Mahal getting attacked by the Pakistani Air Force went viral across digital platforms on Sunday. The video showcased firefighters attempting to extinguish a humungous fire on the main dome of the Taj Mahal with smoke emerging from it.

The Agra Police confirmed that no such incident has taken place. Upon investigation by the cyber cell of the Agra Police, it was reported that the video was generated using AI. The video was then taken down by the police and a case was registered by the cyber crime department against an unknown person.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar Kane said, "The video is just another attempt to increase the existing tension between the countries". He clarified that this misleading video is being posted and shared with the caption 'Pakistan attacked Taj Mahal.' ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said "The perpetrators are being identified." He also appealed to the public not to share such videos.

He said the AI video had misled an abundance of social media users. The Agra Police also said that an FIR will be lodged against the users who share this video. The police continue to look for the initial party who introduced this video to the internet.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAJ MAHAL ATTACK VIDEOPAKISTAN ATTACKS TAJ MAHALTAJ MAHAL AI VIDEOPAKISTAN AIR FORCE AGRA ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.