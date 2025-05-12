Taj Mahal Attack Video Revealed To Be Made From AI; Agra Police Probing Matter

Agra: A video which showed the Taj Mahal getting attacked by the Pakistani Air Force went viral across digital platforms on Sunday. The video showcased firefighters attempting to extinguish a humungous fire on the main dome of the Taj Mahal with smoke emerging from it.

The Agra Police confirmed that no such incident has taken place. Upon investigation by the cyber cell of the Agra Police, it was reported that the video was generated using AI. The video was then taken down by the police and a case was registered by the cyber crime department against an unknown person.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar Kane said, "The video is just another attempt to increase the existing tension between the countries". He clarified that this misleading video is being posted and shared with the caption 'Pakistan attacked Taj Mahal.' ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said "The perpetrators are being identified." He also appealed to the public not to share such videos.

He said the AI video had misled an abundance of social media users. The Agra Police also said that an FIR will be lodged against the users who share this video. The police continue to look for the initial party who introduced this video to the internet.