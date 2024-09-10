ETV Bharat / bharat

Tails Of Sophisticated Rockets Recovered In Manipur After Drone, Missile Attack

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Manipur Police recovered trails of recent drone and hi-tech missile attacks in the state. IGP (Operations) I K Muivah dismissed Lt. Gen P C Nair's, a retired DG of Assam Rifles claims of labelling Manipur Police as a "Meitei Police", calling it a narrow-minded perspective.

Manipur Police recovered tails of recent missile attacks in Manipur.
Manipur Police (Representative Image) (ANI)

Imphal: Tails of sophisticated rockets have been recovered after recent drone and hi-tech missile attacks in Manipur, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

Manipur Police also dismissed the claims of Lt. Gen P C Nair, a retired DG of Assam Rifles, in a recent media interview that no drones or rockets have been used in the attacks. He had also labelled Manipur Police as a "Meitei Police", indicating their alleged partisan role in the ethnic strife.

Speaking to reporters, IGP (Administration) K Jayanta Singh said, "The statement is an immature one and seems to be his personal views and not of the force (Assam Rifles). We strongly dismiss it. There is evidence of drone and hi-tech missile attacks. Drones have been recovered. Tails of sophisticated rockets fired on civilian areas have been recovered. Despite such evidence, it is very unfortunate that a distinguished commander would make such statements."

IGP (Operations) I K Muivah said, "We want to clarify on the statement that there is no Manipur Police but Meitei Police or Kuki Police. We want to dismiss that. Manipur Police are composed of different communities including the Nagas, Meiteis, Manipuri Muslims and non-Manipuris. There are Christians, Muslims and Hindus in this force."

"The statement that Manipur Police are a Meitei Police shows a myopic kind of mindset," Muivah, who hails from the Tangkhul Naga community, added. On the drone attacks, Muivah said, "We have clarified in official media handles in connection with the drone bombings and we stand by it."

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year. At least eight persons have died and over 12 injured in a fresh wave of violence, which included drone and missile attacks.

