ETV Bharat / bharat

Tails Of Sophisticated Rockets Recovered In Manipur After Drone, Missile Attack

Imphal: Tails of sophisticated rockets have been recovered after recent drone and hi-tech missile attacks in Manipur, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

Manipur Police also dismissed the claims of Lt. Gen P C Nair, a retired DG of Assam Rifles, in a recent media interview that no drones or rockets have been used in the attacks. He had also labelled Manipur Police as a "Meitei Police", indicating their alleged partisan role in the ethnic strife.

Speaking to reporters, IGP (Administration) K Jayanta Singh said, "The statement is an immature one and seems to be his personal views and not of the force (Assam Rifles). We strongly dismiss it. There is evidence of drone and hi-tech missile attacks. Drones have been recovered. Tails of sophisticated rockets fired on civilian areas have been recovered. Despite such evidence, it is very unfortunate that a distinguished commander would make such statements."

IGP (Operations) I K Muivah said, "We want to clarify on the statement that there is no Manipur Police but Meitei Police or Kuki Police. We want to dismiss that. Manipur Police are composed of different communities including the Nagas, Meiteis, Manipuri Muslims and non-Manipuris. There are Christians, Muslims and Hindus in this force."