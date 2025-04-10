ETV Bharat / bharat

Tahawwur Rana's Kochi Visit Confirmed By Ex-DGP Behera, Interrogation To Uncover 26/11 Connections

Loknath Behera expressed hope that Rana's questioning will expose whether the Mumbai attacks had internal support and resolve long-standing doubts about his involvement and backing.

Loknath Behera expressed hope that Rana's questioning will expose whether the Mumbai attacks had internal support and resolve long-standing doubts about his involvement and backing.
File Photo: Ex-DGP Loknath Behera (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ernakulam: Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala Police and founding chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Loknath Behera confirmed that Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, had indeed visited Kochi.

Addressing the media following Rana's extradition to India, Behera said crucial information about Rana's movements came to light during the interrogation of David Coleman Headley in the United States.

"Rana's questioning will help us understand why he came to Kochi," Behera said. He also said that the team probing the Mumbai attacks had uncovered evidence pointing to Rana's stay in a Kochi hotel and his attempts to establish local contacts.

"The interrogation will also shed light on whether Rana received any assistance from individuals during his time here," he added.

Behera, who played a key role in the Mumbai terror attacks investigation, emphasised that further questioning of Rana could provide clarity on the extent of his operation in India. "We still do not know if Rana was involved in any other activity while in Kochi. His interrogation may reveal whether these attacks were planned with support from within the country," he said.

Headley had earlier revealed that Rana facilitated his operations by opening an office in Mumbai, helping him gain a legitimate cover for planning the attacks. This evidence had been included charge sheet filed in Indian courts.

Behera also highlighted unanswered questions about Rana's handlers and funding sources. "There are still doubts about who was directing Rana and how he was being financed. His interrogation might help us finally answer these," he said.

Expressing satisfaction over Rana's extradition, Behera confirmed the persistent efforts by Indian agencies. "It is a great relief that we were able to bring Rana back after 17 years. This marks a significant step in our pursuit of justice," he added.

Ernakulam: Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala Police and founding chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Loknath Behera confirmed that Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, had indeed visited Kochi.

Addressing the media following Rana's extradition to India, Behera said crucial information about Rana's movements came to light during the interrogation of David Coleman Headley in the United States.

"Rana's questioning will help us understand why he came to Kochi," Behera said. He also said that the team probing the Mumbai attacks had uncovered evidence pointing to Rana's stay in a Kochi hotel and his attempts to establish local contacts.

"The interrogation will also shed light on whether Rana received any assistance from individuals during his time here," he added.

Behera, who played a key role in the Mumbai terror attacks investigation, emphasised that further questioning of Rana could provide clarity on the extent of his operation in India. "We still do not know if Rana was involved in any other activity while in Kochi. His interrogation may reveal whether these attacks were planned with support from within the country," he said.

Headley had earlier revealed that Rana facilitated his operations by opening an office in Mumbai, helping him gain a legitimate cover for planning the attacks. This evidence had been included charge sheet filed in Indian courts.

Behera also highlighted unanswered questions about Rana's handlers and funding sources. "There are still doubts about who was directing Rana and how he was being financed. His interrogation might help us finally answer these," he said.

Expressing satisfaction over Rana's extradition, Behera confirmed the persistent efforts by Indian agencies. "It is a great relief that we were able to bring Rana back after 17 years. This marks a significant step in our pursuit of justice," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAHAWWUR RANA KOCHI VISITTAHAWWUR RANA EXTRADITIONLOKNATH BEHERA ON TAHAWWUR RANA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.