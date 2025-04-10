Tahawwur Rana's Kochi Visit Confirmed By Ex-DGP Behera, Interrogation To Uncover 26/11 Connections

Ernakulam: Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala Police and founding chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Loknath Behera confirmed that Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, had indeed visited Kochi.

Addressing the media following Rana's extradition to India, Behera said crucial information about Rana's movements came to light during the interrogation of David Coleman Headley in the United States.

"Rana's questioning will help us understand why he came to Kochi," Behera said. He also said that the team probing the Mumbai attacks had uncovered evidence pointing to Rana's stay in a Kochi hotel and his attempts to establish local contacts.

"The interrogation will also shed light on whether Rana received any assistance from individuals during his time here," he added.

Behera, who played a key role in the Mumbai terror attacks investigation, emphasised that further questioning of Rana could provide clarity on the extent of his operation in India. "We still do not know if Rana was involved in any other activity while in Kochi. His interrogation may reveal whether these attacks were planned with support from within the country," he said.

Headley had earlier revealed that Rana facilitated his operations by opening an office in Mumbai, helping him gain a legitimate cover for planning the attacks. This evidence had been included charge sheet filed in Indian courts.

Behera also highlighted unanswered questions about Rana's handlers and funding sources. "There are still doubts about who was directing Rana and how he was being financed. His interrogation might help us finally answer these," he said.

Expressing satisfaction over Rana's extradition, Behera confirmed the persistent efforts by Indian agencies. "It is a great relief that we were able to bring Rana back after 17 years. This marks a significant step in our pursuit of justice," he added.