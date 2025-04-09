Tahawwur Rana Must Be Hanged Till Death: Mumbai Terror Attack Survivor

New Delhi: Terror accused Tahawwur Rana must be hanged till death, said Devika Natvarlal, one of the survivors of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Devika is overwhelmed by the development that India is finally extraditing the mastermind from America after 17 years. Devika identified the terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the courtroom on June 10, 2009.

"I am very happy that the Government of India is finally bringing Tahawwur Rana to India. The government should get all information from him and hang him till death," she said.

Recalling the nocturnal horror that unfurled on the streets of Mumbai, Devika said she, along with her father and younger brother, was going to Pune to meet her elder brother. "It was the night of November 26, 2008. Me, my father and my younger brother were waiting at the CST station. We came from Bandra. When we were sitting near platform number 12. My brother told me that he wanted to go to the washroom. The moment he stood up, we suddenly heard sounds of bombs and indiscriminate firing," she recalled.

She said people were trying to hide wherever they could. "Many people collapsed in front of us as they were hit by bullets in the hands, legs or the head. That time I was 10 years old. I saw a person with a gun, firing indiscriminately. My father told me that there was something wrong and we should better escape from this place. As we tried to escape, I was hit by a bullet in my leg," said Devika.

Devika recalled that she was taken to the St John's hospital but it was packed with patients. "Then I was shifted to JJ hospital where I was admitted for almost one-and-a-half months," recalled Devika, who hails from Rajasthan.

"On June 10, 2009, I went to the courtroom to identify one of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab. My father saw both the terrorists, Ismail and Kasab. I was able to identify Kasab," said Devika, who completed her graduation from Mumbai.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners. More than 300 others were also injured in the attacks that took place at Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel on the night of November 26, 2008.

Rana was also a close accomplice of David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a Pakistani-origin US citizen who had done reconnaissance of the potential targets of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

A senior government official said a team comprising officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has already completed all formalities to ensure the extradition of Rana. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are also accompanying the team.

"He (Rana) will be extradited to India in a chartered jet due to security concerns," the official said.

Once landed, Rana could be kept in Tihar jail amid high security. "Arrangements have also been made in a Mumbai prison for his security, where Rana could face trial," the official added.

Last Monday, a US court rejected Rana's application seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

Former special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Yashovardhan Jha Azad, said once Rana is brought to India, it will be more convenient to keep him in a place like Mumbai. "Though you have an online video conferencing facility, wherever it is more secure, Rana will be kept there. When others were kept in Mumbai, Rana should also be lodged there," said Azad.

Asked about the outcome of Rana's interrogation, Azad said the case that was instituted and also from Headley's statement, almost everything has come out. "The roles of the Pakistani ISI, Sajid Mir or Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Abu Jindal or many others have been exposed. But the only advantage we get from Rana's interrogation is that when both the proceedings are on, he (Rana) will come out with more information about the people involved. So, it is time for the confirmation and also closure to the case. This man was the one who ultimately facilitated everything," said Azad.

Stating that Rana's extradition was a big diplomatic victory for India, Azad said this will take the case forward. "When his evidence comes out, the entire case will open and there will be a lot of information from him," said Azad.

According to Azad, although NIA had earlier prepared a huge dossier over the Mumbai terror attack and which was circulated to the global community, the information from Rana will be a more firm presentation before the entire world authenticates Pakistan's complicity in the terror attack.