Tahawwur Rana Might Be Planning Of Conducting Similar Attacks In Other Parts Of India: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a special court in New Delhi that Tahawwur Rana might be planning to conduct similar attacks in other parts of the country, apart from Mumbai.

The statement was made by the sleuths of the investigative agency before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh, who granted 18 days custody to probe the alleged conspiracy on Thursday late night.

"His (Rana) prolonged custody has been deemed necessary for an extensive interrogation aiming to uncover deeper layers of the conspiracy. We suspect that the tactics used in the Mumbai attacks were intended for execution in other cities across the country as well. We need to examine whether similar plots were developed elsewhere," the agency is learnt to have told the judge.

The NIA in an earlier dossier filed against David Coleman Headley (another key conspirator of 26/11 attack) and Rana has stated that both the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy with members of Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), both terrorist organisations based in Pakistan, to commit terrorist acts in New Delhi and other places in India.

According to the NIA dossier in possession of ETV Bharat, the roles of senior functionaries of the banned terrorist outfits LeT and HUJI, namely Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Tayyaji, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajjid Majid alias Wasi, Illyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Major Abdurrehman alias Pasha with active connivance and assistance from officers of ISI, namely, Major Iqbal alias Major Ali, Major Sameer Ali alias Major Samir, all residents of Pakistan, have emerged in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"The accused (Rana's) proper interrogation is necessary to unearth more details," an official said. The agency said that it will also investigate the reasons behind Rana's visit to Kochi during his stay in India. Meanwhile, the NIA court has directed the agency to ensure that Rana undergoes a medical examination every 24 hours and be allowed to meet his lawyer every alternate day.

"These meetings must take place in the presence of NIA officials and within audible distance," another official privy to the court directives said. The agency said that it would take Rana to several locations to retrace past events of Mumbai attacks.