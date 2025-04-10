ETV Bharat / bharat

Tahawwur Rana Likely To Be Lodged In Tihar Jail After Reaching India

New Delhi: The Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the US, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India, prison sources said on Wednesday.

Necessary preparations have been made for lodging him in jail, and the prison authorities will wait for the court order, they said.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.