Tahawwur Rana Likely To Be Lodged In Tihar Jail After Reaching India

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

Tahawwur Rana Likely To Be Lodged In Tihar Jail After Reaching India
File image of Tahawwur Rana (ANI)
By PTI

Published : April 10, 2025 at 7:16 AM IST

New Delhi: The Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is being extradited from the US, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India, prison sources said on Wednesday.

Necessary preparations have been made for lodging him in jail, and the prison authorities will wait for the court order, they said.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

A multi-agency team has gone to the US to bring him to India, according to officials.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

