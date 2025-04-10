26/11 Commando Wants Speedy Trial Of Tahawwur Rana

New Delhi: A former National Security Guard (NSG) commando, who took part in ‘Operation Black Tornado’, appealed to the government to expedite the trial process of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana and punish him to death.

"It’s a victory for the country as India was able to extradite one of the masterminds of the Mumbai terror attack even after 17 years,” said Surender Singh. He was part of the operation during the 26/11 terrorist attack. According to Singh, the timeline for the trial of Rana should be time-bound and not like Ajmal Kasab.

"It took a long time to announce the punishment for Kasab. I hope, this time the trial process for Rana will be short as we have all the evidence against the accused," said Singh, who is now a BJP member.

It took four years for the Indian judicial system to pronounce punishment to the only captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab. It was November 21, 2012, the 25 years old Kasab was hanged till death at the Yerawada Central Jail in Mumbai.

The former NSG commando, Singh, during the 26/11 operation gunned down two terrorists. “They (terrorists) were well-trained, and that is why it took time for the marine commandos to enter the Taj Hotel. We rescued 627 people from the Taj Hotel,” recalled Singh.

"I thank the government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the current administration in America for extradition of Tahawwur Rana," said Singh. While hailing the Centre for extraditing Rana to the country, the former NSG commando also appealed to the government to ensure that the live television coverage during such operations should be restrained.

"It was due to the live coverage, the handlers of the 26/11 terrorists based in foreign soil were giving directives to them," said Singh. Rana, accompanied by a team of officials from different agencies, is expected to land at the Palam airport any time in the afternoon.

As Rana is likely to be brought to the NIA headquarter in New Delhi after his landing into India, gate number 2 of the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) stadium metro station, opposite to the NIA headquarters, has been temporarily closed.

Security has been ramped up outside the NIA HQs in the wake of Rana’s arrival in India. NIA is likely to seek custodial interrogation of Rana.

Meanwhile, the details of the special flight carrying Tahawwur Rana have been kept top secret. According to sources, the movement of the aircraft is being monitored at the highest level of the government. Although high-security arrangements have been set in place during Rana’s landing in Delhi, only a few selected people from intelligence departments have been kept in the loop about the movement such as the landing of the flight, and the movement of the team thereafter. A formal announcement will be made after the due legal process of arresting Rana to be carried out by NIA.