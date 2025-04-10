Tahawwur Rana Extradition Update: NIA To Seek Custodial Remand; 26/11 Plotter To Be Lodged In Ajmal Kasab's Old Cell

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Immediately after he lands in India on Thursday afternoon, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana will be taken to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters here, where he will undergo a medical test before the agency appeals for his custodial remand before a court.

Rana is scheduled to reach India this afternoon in a special flight after the US cleared his extradition. Sources in the NIA told ETV Bharat that 64-year-old Rana will be kept in NIA custody for atleast a week before he is shifted to Tihar jail and then to Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, where he is likely to be kept in barrack number 12, the same place where Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab was kept before his execution in 2012.

“Looking into the security aspect, the NIA may produce Rana online before the court,” an official said. Security has also been tightened outside Patiala House Court in New Delhi as well as the NIA headquarters.

“NIA will first grill him in custody as the case was lodged by the agency following the directives of the home ministry in 2009,” sources said. According to them, Rana will subsequently go through multi-agency interrogation. The NIA, in 2009, registered the case with number RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI, linked to the Mumbai terror attack.

Rana is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

The NIA took over the case as per Ministry of Home Affairs order dated November 11, 2009 under sections 121A of Indian Penal Code, Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 6(2) SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act against Headley, Rana and others following 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

“During interrogation, NIA will try to get more information besides ascertaining some more facts about the involvement of state actors in Pakistan and other countries involved in the Mumbai terrorist attack,” sources said.

Once Rana’s interrogation is over in Delhi, the Pakistani-born Canadian national is likely to be shifted to Mumbai, where he will be lodged in Arthur Road jail. According to another official, Rana will be lodged at barrack number 12 of Arthur Road jail. This is the same building where Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab was kept in a bomb-proof cell before his execution in November 2012.

In September 2023, the crime branch of Mumbai police filed a 405-page supplementary chargesheet against Rans, a military doctor in the 26/11 terror attacks. Rana faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and waging war against India. He is accused of facilitating the attacks by providing support to key conspirator Headley, including facilitating travel documents for him.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application. According to officials, a multi-agency team had gone to the US to bring him to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.