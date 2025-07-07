Tahawwur Rana Admits He Was A Trusted Agent Of Pak Army

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Further substantiating claims made by Indian security agencies about involvement of state actors from Pakistan in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, one of its major masterminds Tahawwur Rana has revealed involvement of top Pakistani army officials and ISI in the planning of the incident.

Rana, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in Tihar Jail told Mumbai crime branch officials that he was once a trusted agent of the Pakistan Army. A team from the Mumbai crime branch had recently interrogated Rana in the jail. Rana revealed he was a trusted operative of the Pakistani Army and was sent on a secret mission to Saudi Arabia.

Rana, in fact, also admitted involvement of the Pakistani army in the carnage before the NIA interrogators. A senior NIA official involved in the interrogation of Rana told ETV Bharat that the Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin (Rana) also worked in sensitive military areas of Pakistan, including Sindh, Balochistan, Bahawalpur and Siachen-Balotra sector.

A previous chargesheet filed by the NIA revealed the names of several top Pakistani officials involved in the Mumbai terror attack. According to the NIA dossier in possession of ETV Bharat, the roles of senior functionaries of the banned terrorist outfits LeT and HUJI, namely Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Tayyaji, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajjid Majid alias Wasi, Illyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Major Abdurrehman alias Pasha with active connivance and assistance from officers of ISI, namely, Major Iqbal alias Major Ali, Major Sameer Ali alias Major Samir, all residents of Pakistan, have emerged in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

NIA in its dossier filed against David Coleman Headley (another key conspirator of 26/11 attack) and Rana has stated that both the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy with members of Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), terrorist organizations based in Pakistan, to commit terrorist acts in New Delhi and other places in India.

Rana was extradited to India after the April 4 dismissal of his review petition by the US Supreme Court. A Delhi court has recently extended his custody till July 9. The 26/11 attacks by Pakistani terrorists killed 166 people in different places in Mumbai during a 60-hour siege.