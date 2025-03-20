ETV Bharat / bharat

Tackling Adolescent Challenges: Karnataka Schools to Teach Moral, Sex, Cyber Hygiene & Ethics

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s decision to introduce sex and moral education in schools has been widely welcomed by educationists and health professionals, who see it as a progressive step toward holistic adolescent development.

Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, made the announcement in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday, 19 March, emphasising the need for structured education on physical, emotional, and hormonal changes during adolescence.

Priyanka Singh, an education policy expert, called the initiative a much-needed reform. "By equipping students with scientific knowledge about their bodies, emotions, and relationships, we ensure they make informed choices. Moral education will further strengthen their ethical foundation, helping them become responsible citizens," she said, welcoming the move.

Dr. Rafiullah Baig, a senior educator, also praised the initiative, emphasising the importance of structured sex education in the digital age. "Misinformation is rampant, and young minds are often exposed to incorrect narratives. The involvement of medical professionals and law enforcement in these sessions is a commendable approach, ensuring that students receive factual, age-appropriate knowledge in a safe environment," he noted.

Public health expert and child psychologist Dr. Aparupa Gupta highlighted the significance of this step in promoting adolescent health and reducing stigma. "Educating young minds about their bodies, hygiene, and mental well-being will help break taboos and misinformation surrounding sexual health. The inclusion of health check-ups and counselling will further bolster efforts to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of students," she said.

Government’s Initiative to Address Adolescent Challenges

The Karnataka government has announced plans to introduce sex education for students in classes eight to twelve, along with compulsory moral education from classes one to ten. The initiative aims to guide teenagers through the complexities of adolescence while promoting ethical values.