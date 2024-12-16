ETV Bharat / bharat

Zakir Hussain A True Genius, An Icon Of Cultural Unity: PM Modi

Expressing grief at the table maestro's death, Modi said Zakir Hussain brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical musi
File photo of Zakir Hussain (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 57 seconds ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music.

Expressing grief at his death, Modi said he brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity, Modi added.

He said on X, "His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community."

Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday. He was 73. Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.

He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

Read More

  1. Zakir Hussain, Legendary Tabla Maestro And Ambassador Of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away At 73
  2. When Zakir Hussain Said, "My Tabla Speaks For Me" And How He Was Happy To Be Away From India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music.

Expressing grief at his death, Modi said he brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity, Modi added.

He said on X, "His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community."

Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday. He was 73. Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.

He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.

Read More

  1. Zakir Hussain, Legendary Tabla Maestro And Ambassador Of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away At 73
  2. When Zakir Hussain Said, "My Tabla Speaks For Me" And How He Was Happy To Be Away From India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TABLA MAESTROPRIME MINISTERNARENDRA MODIINDIAN CLASSICAL MUSICZAKIR HUSSAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.