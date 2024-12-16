ETV Bharat / bharat

Zakir Hussain A True Genius, An Icon Of Cultural Unity: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music.

Expressing grief at his death, Modi said he brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity, Modi added.

He said on X, "His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community."