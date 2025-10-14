ETV Bharat / bharat

‘T Prabhakar Rao Formatted Devices And Destroyed Vital Evidence While Under The Court's Protective Order’, Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday was informed that former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau in Telangana, T Prabhakar Rao, an accused in the phone-tapping case, was not cooperating; he had formatted electronic devices and destroyed vital evidence while under the court's protective order.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The apex court directed Rao to submit the password of his iCloud/ cloud account to the state police in the presence of forensic experts.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, submitted that the investigation was not progressing due to Rao's “non-cooperation”. Mehta said he will present some facts, which will shock the court and alleged that Rao had formatted electronic devices and destroyed vital evidence while under the court's protective order.

Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing Rao, refuted the allegations and asserted that he had been fully cooperating with the probe, and added that his client was summoned 11 times and interrogated for several hours, and it was video recorded. Naidu said that Rao had forgotten the password to his old iCloud account.

Naidu assured the bench that he was willing to reset the password in the presence of the police's forensic experts, and insisted that his client was cooperating and added, “I have earned the liberty that this court granted me”.

Naidu claimed that lawmakers were present during his interrogation. The bench said, “It cannot be a Tamasha! How can MPs and MLAs come and interrogate? They cannot be spectators or part of the investigation.” Mehta assured the bench that he would file a response on the issue.

Naidu said he is cooperating, and any expert can verify his client’s iCloud logs. Mehta contended that, as a result of the formatting of digital devices, there was no purpose in interrogating him with the protection of the interim orders of this court, and emphasised that custodial interrogation of Rao is required. Mehta said Rao should furnish the IDs and passwords of iCloud/cloud of digital devices submitted by him to the investigating agencies, and also the backup of these devices prior to formatting.

The bench questioned regarding the deletion of data and the integrity of the devices. Naidu submitted that it is protocol due to sensitive information, and the department's computer experts deleted it.

The bench said he alone had access to the iCloud account and questioned, “What is the guarantee that you have not deleted anything from it as of now?” Naidu replied that all activity logs could be verified by experts.

Mehta said he is not cooperating because of the protective umbrella of this court's interim protection and added that Rao was intercepting phones of important people, not just politicians, and after filing of anticipatory bail application, he formatted the device. Mehta said it is our case that he has a backup, as he purchased 15 hard discs, but he says he doesn't have anything. “It is as good as a new device (after formatting the device). It is not my surmise. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory says that”, said Mehta.