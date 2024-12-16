'T M Krishna Won't Be Recognized As A Recipient Of Sangita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi Award’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that Carnatic singer TM Krishna would not be recognised as a recipient of the award instituted in the name of late Carnatic music maestro M S Subbulakshmi, who passed away in 2004. The award was conferred on Krishna on Sunday.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti said Krishna shall not be recognised as a recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi Award. The apex court passed the order on an appeal challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the Madras Music Academy to present the award to musician Krishna. An appeal was filed in the apex court hours after the High Court set aside an interim injunction barring the academy from conferring the award on Krishna.

Senior advocate N Venkataraman, represented the appellant V Shrinivasan, Subbulakshmi’s grandson, before the apex court. Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan, for the Music Academy, urged the bench to consider refraining from using the title, instead of not being recognized as a recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi Award. “Refrain from using, if your lordships may consider appropriate…”, said Vaidyanathan.

Krishna’s counsel requested the bench to consider refraining from using the title. However, Justice Roy made it clear that Krishna should not be recognized and this the only way the court can turn the clock backwards. Subbulakshmi’s grandson has assailed the conferment on Krishna.

"Krishna will not be recognized as a recipient of the Sangita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi Award. He is also restrained from projecting himself as a recipient of this order. Meanwhile, passing the above interim order, it must be made clear that the music academy has a glorious legacy and their contribution in music is universally recognized. Same is also the reputation of The Hindu group, who have sponsored the order. This interim order should be seen as a reflection on either the music academy or The Hindu publication… ”, said Justice Roy, while pronouncing the order.

Justice Bhatti said Krishna is himself a great Carnatic singer, I have heard him and there is no doubt on that. “It should not be a reflection on respondent number 4 (Krishna)…”, said Justice Bhatti.

Justice Roy said this order should not also be seen as a reflection of the court's comment on the singing abilities of Krishna.

The injunction in question had been granted by a single judge of the High Court last month following a suit filed by Shrinivasan, whose objection centred on his grandmother’s will. He had argued that the will prohibited any form of memorial in her name, including awards. The Sangita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi Award, instituted jointly by the Music Academy and The Hindu in 2005, offers a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to honour excellence in Carnatic music.