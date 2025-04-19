'Systematic Persecution': India Condemns Killing Of Hindu Minority Leader In Bangladesh

New Delhi: India on Saturday condemned the alleged abduction and killing of a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh and called on the interim government in Dhaka to live up to its responsibility of protecting the minorities.

In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the "brutal killing" of Bhabesh Chandra Roy follows a "pattern of systematic persecution" of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. "We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh," he said. "This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity," Jaiswal said.

"We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions," he added.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest. The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

The postmortem of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, who was allegedly abducted and beaten to death earlier this week in Dinajpur district's Biral upazila, has been completed, police said on Saturday. Roy was a resident of Basudebpur village under Shatagram Union and served as vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad. He was widely respected within the local Hindu community.

"It is not yet known what the postmortem report contains," Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, told ANI over the phone. "We will take action after getting the postmortem report," he said, noting that no case had been filed by the family. "We are busy with our father's funeral. That's why no case has been filed," Bhabesh's son, Sapan Roy, said.

"Four young men from the area came on motorcycles and took Bhabesh Roy away from home," he said, adding, "My father was brought home unconscious and admitted to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead."

According to earlier accounts, Bhabesh had received a phone call around 4:30 pm on Wednesday (April 16). His wife, Shantana Roy, told The Daily Star that the perpetrators allegedly made the call to confirm his presence. About 30 minutes later, four men arrived and forcibly took him. Witnesses said he was taken to Narabari village and brutally assaulted.

That evening, he was returned unconscious to his family in a van. Locals helped rush him to the Biral Upazila Health Complex and later to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Shantana claimed she could identify two of the attackers. Police said a case is being prepared and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved. (Agency inputs)