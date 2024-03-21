'Systematic Effort Underway by PM to Cripple Cong Financially': Sonia's big allegation

New Delhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Thursday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging him of making systematic efforts to cripple the grand old party financially ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

She further said that the issue of the freezing of accounts is extremely serious, and the issue affects not just Congress but the entire democracy. Money from accounts is being taken away forcibly, the Congress leader hit out at its opponent.

In addition, Sonia commented that even under these challenges, we are doing our best to maintain the effectiveness of our campaign. On the one hand, there is the issue of electoral bonds, and on the other, the finances of the main opposition party are under assault, Gandhi added.

Apart from this, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on the party's frozen bank account, said that with all our accounts frozen, we can do no campaign work. He further blamed the Modi-led government, saying that the ability to fight elections has been damaged and that it is a criminal action against Congress by the PM and home minister. This is not the freezing of Cong's bank accounts; it is the freezing of Indian democracy, Gandhi added.

Echoing Gandhis, the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Holding fair polls is essential and there should be a level playing field; therefore, those in power should not have monopolies over resources." The party in power amassed funds through electoral bonds while freezing our accounts to create hurdles for us in fighting polls, Kharge added.