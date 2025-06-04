Swords Out In Srinagar Garhwal As Sikh Devotees Headed for Hemkund Sahib Are Teased by Locals

Srinagar Garhwal: Clashes broke out between locals in Srinagar Garhwal and Sikh devotees heading for Hemkund Sahib on their way to Chardham Yatra on Monday night.

Tension escalated when Sikh devotees heading for Hemkund Sahib were allegedly teased over the kind of motorbikes they were riding. A ruckus broke out late at night when after initial verbal exchanges the Sikh devotees took out their swords and started attacking people.

The local people responded by putting up a roadblock and preventing the devotees from moving further. Tension mounted and after some time the local police reached the spot and tried to pacify both sides. But the people of the Sikh community were very angry and they openly displayed the swords. In such a situation, the police immediately called for more police force and arrested five Sikh devotees and registered a case.

All these while the highway was blocked and Sikh devotees were stranded. There was utter chaos. With the Chardham Yatra underway, the police are on duty day and night to maintain peace all around.

As the local people continued to block the highway, the police registered a case against the local people, as well. Finally, both sides cooled down and normalcy was restored. At present, there is peace in the area.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Pauri Garhwal SSP Lokeshwar Singh said that the matter was settled at night itself as the police took action against both parties. The police also issued a warning that no dispute or crowd frenzy will be tolerated on the Chardham Yatra route. Devotees should go on the Chardham Yatra with devotion and peace.

Local people should take responsibility that no one faces any kind of problem. It is our duty to ensure that the Chardham Yatra continues smoothly and the devotees can return after darshan with a spirit of service.

Srinagar is the main route for the Chardham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra: Srinagar, located in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, is the main stop for the Garhwal Chardham Yatra. This is the only route to go to Kedarnath, Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib. In such a situation, there is a lot of crowd here during the Chardham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra.