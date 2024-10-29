Swiggy Delivery Boy Stabs Ex-Girlfriend's Boyfriend In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar; Arrested

Srinagar: A 23-year-old boy was injured Tuesday after being allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, a Swiggy delivery boy in the playground of iconic SP College in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar, police said.
The victim, identified as Moomin Riyaz Dar, a resident of Anantnag district currently residing in Basant Bagh, Srinagar, sustained head and abdomen injuries in the attack, according to police. Dar was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by several individuals at the college playground.
Following the incident, Dar was taken to SMHS Hospital, where medical officials have reported his condition as stable," officials said.
In a press statement, police said that at about 1300hrs, a reliable information was received at Police Station Kothibagh that a stabbing incident has happened at SP College ground and victim is taken to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
"Soon after receiving the information, a police party immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar. The victim identified as Momin Ahmad Dar son of Riyaz Ahmad Dar resident of Anantnag A/P Basant Bagh Habba Kadal, has stated that he was stabbed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend Arslan Aijaz son of Aijaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Barbarshah, who is a Swiggy Delivery Boy with motive being estranged love. He was stabbed on left Abdomen and head and is presently stable," police said.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 62/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kothibagh and further investigation is taken up.
Investigating team has apprehended the accused Arslan and further investigation is under progress.
