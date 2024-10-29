ETV Bharat / bharat

Swiggy Delivery Boy Stabs Ex-Girlfriend's Boyfriend In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar; Arrested

Srinagar: A 23-year-old boy was injured Tuesday after being allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, a Swiggy delivery boy in the playground of iconic SP College in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar, police said.

The victim, identified as Moomin Riyaz Dar, a resident of Anantnag district currently residing in Basant Bagh, Srinagar, sustained head and abdomen injuries in the attack, according to police. Dar was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by several individuals at the college playground.

Following the incident, Dar was taken to SMHS Hospital, where medical officials have reported his condition as stable," officials said.

In a press statement, police said that at about 1300hrs, a reliable information was received at Police Station Kothibagh that a stabbing incident has happened at SP College ground and victim is taken to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.