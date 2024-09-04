'How can we expect respect from...?': Swati Maliwal Slams Sunita Kejriwal For 'Day Of Relief' Post On Bibhav Kumar's Bail

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday came down heavily on Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal for her 'Day of Relief' post on social media following the release from jail of his aide Bhibav Kumar.

Bhibav Kumar was arrested after Swati Maliwal accused him of assaulting her at Kejriwal’s residence in May. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday on account of delay in trial. In response to the Supreme Court decision, Sunita Kejriwal took to X to call it a 'day of relief' along with a photo of Bhibav Kumar.

Taking a jibe at Sunita's post, Swati Maliwal wrote on X: "The chief minister’s wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very relieved. She is relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in his house has been released on bail. How can we expect respect for our sisters and daughters from those who find relief in seeing such people?"

"God is watching everything, justice will be done", she added.

Bibhav Kumar, who was in judicial custody in the case of assaulting Swati Maliwal, was released from Tihar Jail on Tuesday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.