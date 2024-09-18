Atishi’s Parents Had Deep Relations With Geelani: AAP MP Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: After Atishi Marlena was declared as the next Delhi Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Women’s Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal continued personal attack on the CM-designate.

On Wednesday too, she levelled serious allegations against Atishi’s parents on an X post where she said Aatishi’s parents had deep relations with SAR Geelani, accused of involvement in the Parliament attack.

“Atishi Marlena’s parents had close ties with SAR Geelani. Gilani was accused of having a hand in the attack on Parliament. In 2016, he organised a programme in the memory of Afzal Guru at the Press Club of Delhi. Atishi Marlena's parents were with Gilani on stage in that programme. Slogans were raised in this programme - “If one Afzal dies, lakhs will be born.”, “Kashmir demands freedom”. Atishi Marlena's parents have written an article titled “Arrest and torture of Syed Geelani”. God protect Delhi!,” Maliwal’s post reads.

“Today is a very sad day for Delhi. Today, a woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi. His parents wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save terrorist Afzal Guru. According to him, Afzal Guru was innocent and was framed as part of a political conspiracy. Although Atishi Marlena is just a ‘dummy CM’, still this issue is related to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi!, she wrote in another X post.

Reacting to Maliwal’s allegations, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said Maliwal is a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, but reads the script of the BJP. She should now try to get a Rajya Sabha ticket from BJP. If she has even a little shame and morality left, then she should resign.

"Swati Maliwal ji is such a person who takes Rajya Sabha ticket from AAP but takes script for speaking from BJP. If he has even a little shame, he should resign from the post of Rajya Sabha MP and choose the path to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket," the AAP posted on X.