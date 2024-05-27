ETV Bharat / bharat

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Court Rejects Bibhav Kumar's Bail Plea

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

AAP Delhi unit received yet another setback. In the Swati Maliwal assault case, a Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Swati Maliwal assault case
Swati Maliwal assault case (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides in the court. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.

During the proceedings, Rajya Sabh MP Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and grave danger to her family if Kumar was released. She claimed that a one-sided video about the incident "was made by a YouTuber", following which she started receiving the threats.

A couple of videos from the chief minister's residence from the day of the incident on May 13 have surfaced on social media, one showed Maliwal having an argument with security personnel, while the other showed her walking out of the CM's residence in the Civil Lines. Maliwal's advocate said that despite the fact that Kumar was in jail, Maliwal was receiving threats. He questioned Kumar's innocence, alleging that Kumar had formatted his phone and deleted the CCTV footage of the incident.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that Maliwal did not trespass the CM's residence. He also said that Kumar was an influential person despite the termination of his services. Kumar's counsel sought bail, saying his client fulfilled the triple test for bail -- he was not a flight risk, nor is likely to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Claiming that Kumar was arrested despite cooperating with the police, Kumar's counsel said that the FIR in the case was registered after a delay of three days as an afterthought. Kumar was sent to four days of judicial custody on Saturday and is expected to be produced in the court on Tuesday. His anticipatory bail plea filed on May 18 was observed as becoming infructuous by the court after his arrest.

Last Updated :21 hours ago

TAGGED:

SWATI MALIWALKEJRIWALDELHI COURTBAILKEJRIWAL AIDE BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.