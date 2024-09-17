Atishi's Family Members Fought To Save Afzal Guru: Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal launched a scathing attack on newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi saying her family members fought a long battle to save terrorist Atishi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal hits out at Atishi (Swati Maliwal X handle)

In a self-made video, Maliwal said "This is an extremely unfortunate day for Delhi. A woman like Atishi is going to become the CM of Delhi, whose own family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from death penalty. Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the President several times, that he is innocent, that he should not be hanged, that he is a victim of political conspiracy. How wrong is this? "

"Today, Atishi will become the CM but we all know that she will be only a 'dummy CM'. Still, this is a major issue because she will be the CM and this matter is directly linked to the security of the country as well as Delhi. God save the people of Delhi from such a CM," added Maliwal.

The AAP MLAs decided to elect Atishi, who holds several portfolios in the current Cabinet, as the next Chief Minister. Incumbent Arvind Kejriwal has decided to resign as Delhi Chief Minister after he walked out of Tihar jail after securing a bail in the liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal announced to resign while addressing AAP workers.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Women's President Rucha Pandey-Mishra congratulated Atishi. She advised Atishi to remain as a dummy Chief Minister else she will meet the same fate as Swati Maliwal. Afzal Guru was convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case and hanged on February 9, 2013.