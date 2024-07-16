Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police File Chargesheet against Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: The Police on Tuesday filed a 500-page chargesheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the case of an alleged attack on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The chargesheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal. The court will now hear the case on July 30.

Bibhav Kumar is accused of attacking Maliwal at the Chief Minister's official residence on May 13. During Tuesday's proceedings, the prosecution told the court that the chargesheet is about 500 pages long. It also contains statements from about 50 witnesses.

The final report has been filed under various sections of the IPC, including 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (using any word, gesture or object intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 after an FIR was filed in Civil Lines Police Station on May 16. In this case, Swati Maliwal had recorded her statement in the court on May 17. The incident took place on May 13. Delhi Police had filed an FIR on May 16 after recording Swati Maliwal's statement.

A team led by a female ADCP-level officer is investigating the case. Last Friday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to Bibhav Kumar, saying that he has a lot of influence. The judge had said that it cannot be ruled out that if the petitioner is released on bail, witnesses can be influenced or evidence can be tampered with.