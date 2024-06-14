ETV Bharat / bharat

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: HC Seeks Police Stand On Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar's Bail Plea

By PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar's bail plea, was dismissed on May 27 by another session court and the FIR was registered against him on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation, assault, or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the city police's stand on the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Sharma issued notice on the bail plea and asked the Delhi Police to file a status report. Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

The Tis Hazari court had on June 7 refused to grant him bail, saying he was facing "grave and serious" charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses.

Kumar's first bail plea was dismissed on May 27 by another sessions court which said there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide. The matter would be heard next in the first week of July.

