Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi CM's Aide Bibhav Kumar Moves SC For Bail

By PTI

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the Swati Maliwal assault case case, citing the allegations were false.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has moved the Supreme Court for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has moved the Supreme Court for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case. As per the apex court website, Kumar moved the bail plea on July 19 and it was registered on July 24.

He has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. Kumar has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.

The personal secretary to Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody. He allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

While denying him bail, the high court had said that the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground was made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, the high court had said.

