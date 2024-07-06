Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till Jul 16

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday extended till July 16 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence.
Kumar was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody. Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.