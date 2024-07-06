ETV Bharat / bharat

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till Jul 16

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal, who extended his judicial custody following AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody, has been extended till July 16.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday extended till July 16 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Kumar was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody. Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days. An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Read More

  1. Two DCW Members Accuse Swati Maliwal Of Making 'Fictitious' Claims Against Delhi Govt
  2. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: HC To Pass Order On Monday On Bibhav Kumar's Plea

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday extended till July 16 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Kumar was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody. Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days. An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Read More

  1. Two DCW Members Accuse Swati Maliwal Of Making 'Fictitious' Claims Against Delhi Govt
  2. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: HC To Pass Order On Monday On Bibhav Kumar's Plea

TAGGED:

BIBHAV CUSTODY EXTENDS TILL JUL 16SWATI MALIWAL ASSAULT CASE UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.