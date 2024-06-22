ETV Bharat / bharat

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: CM Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 6

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody has been extended till July 6.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (Photo: ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday extended till July 6 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Kumar was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody till July 6. Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

