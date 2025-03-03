Suspicious Youth Arrested In Faridabad With Hand Grenades; Investigation Underway

Faridabad: A joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Faridabad Special Task Force (STF) and Intelligence Bureau has led to the arrest of a suspicious youth in Faridabad, Haryana. The accused, identified as Abdul Rehman (19), a resident of Milkipur, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, was found in possession of two live hand grenades. Authorities have also recovered suspicious videos containing details related to certain locations and religious aspects.

Accused Was Living Under a Fake Identity

According to sources, Abdul Rehman had been residing in Pali village, Faridabad, under a false identity for several days. When approached by officials, he attempted to flee, but was apprehended. Upon his arrest, local law enforcement, including Faridabad Police and the NIT team, arrived at the scene to gather further information.

Live Hand Grenades Recovered

The discovery of the grenades alarmed investigative teams, prompting them to call in the bomb squad. Upon inspection, the grenades were confirmed to be live. The sensitive nature of the case led police to control the crowd that had gathered upon seeing the security presence.

Police Investigating Possible Links

The Gujarat ATS led the operation with the assistance of the Faridabad STF. Investigative agencies are now working to trace Abdul Rehman’s contacts and determine his motives. After hours of questioning, the accused was taken into custody for further interrogation. Efforts to obtain an official statement from the Faridabad Police spokesperson have so far been unsuccessful.

