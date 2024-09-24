ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspicious Ballon Spotted On Indo-Pak Boder In Jaisalmer, Police On Alert

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

The white-coloured balloon has a machine with buttons and an antenna attached to it. According to villagers, the balloon fell near a farm on Tuesday morning.

BSF troopers guarding the International Border in Rajasthan
BSF troopers guarding the International Border in Rajasthan (@BSF_Rajasthan/X)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A suspicious balloon was spotted on Tuesday in Kasam Khan’s Dhani of Bhu Gram Panchayat of ​​Jaisalmer district, adjacent to the Indo-Pak border. The petrified villagers informed the police who started investigating the matter.

The white-coloured balloon has a machine with buttons and an antenna attached to it. According to villagers, the balloon fell near a farm on Tuesday morning.

Sadar Police Station Officer Bagdu Ram said information was received about a balloon near Kasam Khan’s Dhani. After which a team has been dispatched to the spot. Higher authorities have been apprised of the matter. It will be clear, after completion of the probe, how the balloon strayed here and which machine is attached to it.

It is worth noting here that a balloon with Pakistan International Airlines was found in May this year in the fields at village 7K (B) situated on the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's border district Anupgarhd. A BSF spokesperson said 'Pakistan International Airlines' is written on the balloon. The balloon was thoroughly examined by BSF and police. However, no suspicious material was found in the balloon. Later, the security agencies destroyed the balloon on the spot. The balloon is shaped like an aeroplane of white and red colour.

It can be recalled that a balloon similar to the aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines was recovered from a village near the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last month. The PIA balloon was spotted by a villager at village Gagrote (Ward No. 5) after which a team of police from Kalal Police Post in Nowshera, reached the spot and took the balloon into its custody.

Also Read:

  1. Prasad Of Major Temples In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon To Be Tested Ahead Of Navratri
  2. NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Terror Conspiracy Case

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A suspicious balloon was spotted on Tuesday in Kasam Khan’s Dhani of Bhu Gram Panchayat of ​​Jaisalmer district, adjacent to the Indo-Pak border. The petrified villagers informed the police who started investigating the matter.

The white-coloured balloon has a machine with buttons and an antenna attached to it. According to villagers, the balloon fell near a farm on Tuesday morning.

Sadar Police Station Officer Bagdu Ram said information was received about a balloon near Kasam Khan’s Dhani. After which a team has been dispatched to the spot. Higher authorities have been apprised of the matter. It will be clear, after completion of the probe, how the balloon strayed here and which machine is attached to it.

It is worth noting here that a balloon with Pakistan International Airlines was found in May this year in the fields at village 7K (B) situated on the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's border district Anupgarhd. A BSF spokesperson said 'Pakistan International Airlines' is written on the balloon. The balloon was thoroughly examined by BSF and police. However, no suspicious material was found in the balloon. Later, the security agencies destroyed the balloon on the spot. The balloon is shaped like an aeroplane of white and red colour.

It can be recalled that a balloon similar to the aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines was recovered from a village near the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last month. The PIA balloon was spotted by a villager at village Gagrote (Ward No. 5) after which a team of police from Kalal Police Post in Nowshera, reached the spot and took the balloon into its custody.

Also Read:

  1. Prasad Of Major Temples In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon To Be Tested Ahead Of Navratri
  2. NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Terror Conspiracy Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN POLICESUSPICIOUS BALLOON SPOTTED IN RAJDEFENCE MINISTRYSUSPICIOUS BALLOON SPOTTED IN RAJ

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.