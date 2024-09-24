Suspicious Ballon Spotted On Indo-Pak Boder In Jaisalmer, Police On Alert

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A suspicious balloon was spotted on Tuesday in Kasam Khan’s Dhani of Bhu Gram Panchayat of ​​Jaisalmer district, adjacent to the Indo-Pak border. The petrified villagers informed the police who started investigating the matter.

The white-coloured balloon has a machine with buttons and an antenna attached to it. According to villagers, the balloon fell near a farm on Tuesday morning.

Sadar Police Station Officer Bagdu Ram said information was received about a balloon near Kasam Khan’s Dhani. After which a team has been dispatched to the spot. Higher authorities have been apprised of the matter. It will be clear, after completion of the probe, how the balloon strayed here and which machine is attached to it.

It is worth noting here that a balloon with Pakistan International Airlines was found in May this year in the fields at village 7K (B) situated on the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's border district Anupgarhd. A BSF spokesperson said 'Pakistan International Airlines' is written on the balloon. The balloon was thoroughly examined by BSF and police. However, no suspicious material was found in the balloon. Later, the security agencies destroyed the balloon on the spot. The balloon is shaped like an aeroplane of white and red colour.

It can be recalled that a balloon similar to the aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines was recovered from a village near the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last month. The PIA balloon was spotted by a villager at village Gagrote (Ward No. 5) after which a team of police from Kalal Police Post in Nowshera, reached the spot and took the balloon into its custody.