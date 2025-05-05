Suspending Indus Treaty Allows Temporary Regulation of Water Flow For Now

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The central government’s decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance has translated into regulating the water flow in the short run. The authorities can dictate when the water should flow downstream and when it needs to be stopped over a short period.

However, the government needs a huge amount of money and time to construct dams to stop the water flow for a longer duration. Besides, tunnels are needed to divert its flow.

Suspending the IWT was one of the measures announced by the Government of India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam militant attack on tourists that claimed 26 lives.

The fallout of the decision was evident on Saturday evening when the flow of water from two major hydroelectric power project reservoirs, the 900 megawatt Baglihar project and the 690 megawatt Salal project, was stopped and later released on Monday as per the need.

Sources said that since both the projects are run-of-the-river projects built by adhering to the norms of IWT of 1960, their downstream water flow can be held only for a couple of days. The Salal project’s dam height is 113 metres, length 487 metres, and its total capacity is around 280 million cubic metres. Similarly, the height of the Baglihar dam is 143 metres, length 317 metres, and its capacity is over 395 million cubic metres.

The Salal project is managed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), whereas the Baglihar one is under the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC).

Some days ago, the authorities at both these projects had opened the gates of their reservoirs for de-silting following heavy rain. This led to an increase in the water level in Chenab river in Akhnoor area and people living close to the banks had to be shifted to safer places.

“All the gates were closed on Saturday after desilting, and the reservoirs started filling again with no water flowing downstream. In the Ramban and Akhnoor areas, the bed of the Chenab had become visible. It was only on Monday afternoon that the water started flowing downstream again in a controlled manner,” said an official privy to the development.

He refused to divulge details about the total capacity in terms of stopping water from flowing downstream and entering the Pakistani territory after Akhnoor. Even the NHPC officials are tight-lipped about the matter.

A former NHPC employee told ETV Bharat that water at the Salal project can be stopped from flowing downwards only for a day or two, as the project,t being a run of the river, doesn’t have much storage. Similarly, a former engineer of the Baglihar project said the amount of water in Chenab coming from upstream doesn’t allow a stoppage for a longer time.

This time, de-silting was done properly since all the gates were opened a few days ago, allowing the silt to clear. Earlier, we had to perform de-silting while keeping the norms of IWT in mind, but after it was kept in abeyance, we had no binding on what to do and how to do it,” said an official of the Salal project.

People living alongside the Baglihar reservoir in Doda district were surprised to see the receding water level in the Chenab some days ago. “The water level went down drastically, and we saw the original level that used to be there before the construction of the project. But this morning the water level in the dam has risen to its full,” said Aijaz Ahmed, a resident of the Assar block of the district.