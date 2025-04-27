Suspended Rajasthan BJP Leader Ahuja Demands Apology From Kharge For Calling Him Anti-Dalit

Jaipur: BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was suspended by the party for controversial statements, has thrown a challenge of shaving his famous moustache off if there is a sliver of truth in the allegation that him being anti-Dalit. He also threatened Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of filing a defamation suit.

Ahuja was suspended from the party after he 'purified' the Alwar Ram temple with sacred water after it was visited by Rajasthan opposition leader Tika Ram Jully, which was condemned by Congress in its recently held convention in Ahmedabad.

"Congress has accused me of being anti-Dalit. I demand a public apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for this. The BJP has made a mistake by suspending me, as it fell prey to Congress propaganda. I have responded to the show cause notice of the party," Ahuja told reporters outside the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Sunday.

Terming his suspension wrong, Ahuja said the system of the party is to issue a show-cause notice against the member, asking him about the controversial remark. Instead, he was directly suspended, and the information was shared with the media. "This was wrong. My case rests with the disciplinary committee, and I have submitted a written reply to senior party leader Omkar Singh Lakhawat," he added.

Ahuja said Congress has always raised questions on the existence of Lord Ram. "Whether it is the matter of Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya or the issue of Ram Setu. Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and many others have raised questions on the existence of Lord Ram. My statement was against this tendency of Congress. The Ram temple has been built in Alwar, where Congress leaders Jitendra Singh and Tikaram Julie were scheduled to come. My statement was against Congress leaders, not Dalits," he added.

"Congress does not believe in Lord Ram. That is why I said I would protest against Congress leaders visiting the Ram temple. I won the election from Ramgarh. I have been protecting Dalits, and I have freed the land of Dalits in many villages. I got justice for many Dalit girls, and Kharge gave a speech against him in Ahmedabad without thinking," Ahuja said.

Ahuja said Kharge is coming to Jaipur on Monday and should apologise for his remarks. "If he does not, my supporters will protest from Alwar to Jaipur. I also demand apologies from Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasara and Tika Ram Jully," he added.