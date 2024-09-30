ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha: Suspended Cops In Custodial Assault Case Move HC For Advance Bail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

All the five suspended police personnel of Bhubaneswar have approached the Orissa High Court for advance bail. The policemen allegedly assaulted an Indian Army officer and his fiance.

Cuttuck (Odisha): Soon after their polygraph test, all the five suspended police personnel of Bhubaneswar have approached the Orissa High Court here on Monday seeking anticipatory bail.

The High Court, however, has not yet taken cognisance of the applications of the police personnel, who were suspended for allegedly assaulting an Army officer and his fiancé at the Bharatpur police station early on September 15.

The then Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station Dinakruashna Mishra, Sub Inspector Bilasini Panda, Assistant sub-inspectors Salilamayee Sahu and Sagarika Rath and Constable Balaram Hansda are seeking advance bails as they apprehend of being arrested in the case.

The State crime branch police are investigating this high-profile case and an additional DG-rank officer is supervising it. Since the custodial assault case involving an Army official had evoked widespread criticisms across the country, the BJP government in Odisha have ordered for a judicial enquiry into the incident.

According to sources, the judicial panel headed by retired judge of Orissa High Court Justice C R Dash has already begun its enquiry. The Judicial Commission has been asked to submit its report within 60 days to the Odisha government. It may be mentioned here that the suspended police personnel had earlier agreed to undergo lie detection test, and accordingly all of them had gone to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for the test. The outcome of the polygraph test is not known yet.

