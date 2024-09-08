ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspected Mpox Case Under Investigation; Patient Put Under Isolation, No Cause for Alarm

New Delhi: A young male patient, who arrived in India from abroad, currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable. Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. The case is being managed in line with established protocols and contact tracing is going on to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern. The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.

Earlier, to fight against mpox, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked manufacturers of mpox in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to submit an expression of interest for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The global health watchdog has been undergoing discussions with manufacturers about the need for effective diagnostics, particularly in low-income settings.