Suspected Monkeypox Patient Admitted To AIIMS Delhi; Shifted To AB-7 Ward

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Sources within the Delhi AIIMS said that the patient has recently returned from a foreign trip and was admitted to the hospital with mpox symptoms. The patient has been isolated at AB-7 ward which has been reserved for such patients since first cases were reported at the hospital in 2022.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A suspected monkeypox patient returning from a foreign trip has been admitted to Delhi AIIMS, sources said on Thursday.

The patient after showing symptoms of monkeypox, has been isolated and kept in the AB-7 ward of AIIMS, they said. However, monkeypox has not been confirmed in the patient yet and is currently under the supervision of doctors. Significantly, the Delhi AIIMS on Tuesday issued guidelines for managing patients with monkeypox symptoms amid a global scare about the disease spread in India.

It can be recalled that some cases of monkeypox were reported at Delhi AIIMS in 2022 prompting the hospital authorities to set up a dedicated facility for treatment of the disease. The hospital has reserved five beds -- 33, 34, 35, 36 and 37 -- for suspected monkeypox patients in AB-7 ward.

An ambulance has been allotted to transfer monkeypox patients to Safdarjung Hospital for which emergency staff will have to inform the ambulance on mobile number 8929683898 to transfer the suspected monkeypox patients. Apart from this, Lady Hardinge, RML Hospital and Delhi Government's Loknayak, GTB and Ambedkar Hospital have also been made nodal hospitals for the treatment of monkeypox patients in the national capital. At least 23 cases of monkeypox were reported in India in 2022.

