Jaipur Flyer Who Returned From Abroad Shows MPox Symptoms, Taken To Hospital For Confirmation

Jaipur: A flyer who landed at the Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan from abroad showed symptoms of Monkey Pox disease. As a precaution, the authorities have referred him to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) for further examinations to confirm it as an MPox case.

Superintendent of RUHS, Dr Ajit Singh, said special arrangements have been made in the hospital for suspected M Pox cases. An entire floor has been segregated for treating patients with symptoms of MPox. The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed MPox in the Global Public Health Emergency category after witnessing a sudden rise in cases across the world. In Rajasthan too, the Medical Department has issued an alert for MPox, an infectious disease caused by a virus.

According to medics, the symptoms of MPox are similar to herpes and chicken pox. An MPox patient develops painful rashes in the body with a high fever combined with muscular pain. Swelling in the lymph nodes can also be seen in some patients. Sometimes, the virus can be virulent, leading to death. Even if a person contracts the virus, symptoms can start appearing after about three weeks.

According to WHO, the MPox virus spreads from one person to another. A person can get affected by the virus while hunting, skinning or cooking meats. This disease can also spread in a person's body by coming in contact with the infected animal or by its scratch. The disease can also spread through an RCPCR test. Keeping a safe distance from the infected can thwart the spread of the malady. An infected person must be quarantined and kept in a dry and open space.