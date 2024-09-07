ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India Show: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles at Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The skies above Jodhpur's airbase came alive with a kaleidoscope of tri-colour as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed a breathtaking display of precision flying at the Open Day of Air Exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2024' on Saturday.

Showcase of Skill and Camaraderie

The 25-minute show, witnessed by top officials, civilians, and foreign Air Force officials, showcased the team's exceptional skills, professionalism, and capabilities. The event highlighted the sharing of experiences and learning between the Indian Air Force and participating countries.

Tejas, India's pride and one of the best light combat aircraft, stole the show with its impressive manoeuvres, while Sukhoi-30 MKI, Indigenous fighter helicopters, and Prachand helicopters also left the audience in awe.

Moreover, women Agniveer soldiers of the IAF demonstrated rifle drilling, adding a touch of elegance to the event.