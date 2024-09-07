Aero India Show: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles at Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The skies above Jodhpur's airbase came alive with a kaleidoscope of tri-colour as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) performed a breathtaking display of precision flying at the Open Day of Air Exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2024' on Saturday.
Showcase of Skill and Camaraderie
The 25-minute show, witnessed by top officials, civilians, and foreign Air Force officials, showcased the team's exceptional skills, professionalism, and capabilities. The event highlighted the sharing of experiences and learning between the Indian Air Force and participating countries.
Tejas, India's pride and one of the best light combat aircraft, stole the show with its impressive manoeuvres, while Sukhoi-30 MKI, Indigenous fighter helicopters, and Prachand helicopters also left the audience in awe.
Moreover, women Agniveer soldiers of the IAF demonstrated rifle drilling, adding a touch of elegance to the event.
The Surya Kiran team's performance was divided into two parts, showcasing different formations, warfare tactics, and thrilling stunts, demonstrating the capabilities of modern fighter aircraft.
International Participation
For the first time, the multinational air exercise 'Taranga Shakti' is being hosted by the IAF, with teams from eight countries participating, including Australia, Greece, Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
Formed in 1996, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is one of the few nine-aircraft aerobatic teams globally and the only one in Asia, having performed over 500 times in India and abroad.
Read More: