Aero India Show: Surya Kiran Display on Sunday at Jodhpur; Sarang, Sukhoi to Perform Stunts

Jodhpur: The second phase of the ongoing Multinational Air Exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2024' in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, will reach its final phase on Saturday when the red Kiran Hawk aircraft of the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Display Team will fly at at the city's airbase. Along with them, pilots of Sukhoi fighter aircraft will also perform stunts here. The event will be held at Jodhpur Airbase at 10 am on Saturday.

People living near the airbase will be able to watch from the roofs of their houses. Apart from the Surya Kiran team, the Sarang helicopter aerobatic team is also participating in Saturday's open day. Preparations for this are in full swing. According to the defence spokesperson, the Sarang and Surya Kiran teams will showcase their skills and acrobatics in front of domestic and foreign guests at Jodhpur Air Force Station on Saturday. Along with this, India's LCH helicopter, AWD team, LCA LCH Prachand will also be on display.

The air warriors of India, USA, Japan, Singapore, UAE, Greece and Australia involved in Tarang Shakti exercise are constantly sharing each other's experiences here. Keeping in mind the rains these days, the risks of flying during rain and measures to avoid them have also been discussed in the teams.