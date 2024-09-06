ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India Show: Surya Kiran Display on Sunday at Jodhpur; Sarang, Sukhoi to Perform Stunts

At Aero India Show in Jodhpur, Sarang and Sukhoi will also perform stunts besides the dazzling display of Surya Kiran team. The aerobatic teams of the Indian Air Force will display their skills and mesmerising acrobatics in front of both domestic and foreign guests on Sunday.

File Photo of Indian Air Force EMB-145, Su-30 and MIG-29 aircrafts during the air show at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
File Photo of Indian Air Force EMB-145, Su-30 and MIG-29 aircrafts during the air show at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (IANS)

Jodhpur: The second phase of the ongoing Multinational Air Exercise 'Tarang Shakti 2024' in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, will reach its final phase on Saturday when the red Kiran Hawk aircraft of the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Display Team will fly at at the city's airbase. Along with them, pilots of Sukhoi fighter aircraft will also perform stunts here. The event will be held at Jodhpur Airbase at 10 am on Saturday.

People living near the airbase will be able to watch from the roofs of their houses. Apart from the Surya Kiran team, the Sarang helicopter aerobatic team is also participating in Saturday's open day. Preparations for this are in full swing. According to the defence spokesperson, the Sarang and Surya Kiran teams will showcase their skills and acrobatics in front of domestic and foreign guests at Jodhpur Air Force Station on Saturday. Along with this, India's LCH helicopter, AWD team, LCA LCH Prachand will also be on display.

The air warriors of India, USA, Japan, Singapore, UAE, Greece and Australia involved in Tarang Shakti exercise are constantly sharing each other's experiences here. Keeping in mind the rains these days, the risks of flying during rain and measures to avoid them have also been discussed in the teams.

Indianness will be showcased: Defence Research and Development Organisation has announced that its Technology Development Fund team will be a major partner in the upcoming Tarang Shakti programme. Under this, a team is coming to Jodhpur. Defence Expo will be organised here from 12th to 14th September, in which India will showcase the weapons and equipment aircraft manufactured in India. One of the objectives of this multinational exercise is that the helicopters, ships and other weapons manufactured in India can be sold to friendly nations.

