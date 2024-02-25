Monthly Per Capita Household Consumption Expenditure More Than Doubled Last Decade: Survey

New Delhi : The household monthly per capita consumer expenses have more than doubled in the last one decade, according to the latest study of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) for 2022-23 as compared to 2011-12, an official release said. The NSSO, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), has conducted the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) during August 2022 to July 2023.

The average MPCE at current prices (without imputation) more than doubled from Rs 2,630 in 2011-'12 to Rs 6,459 in urban areas in 2022-23 and rural areas showed a leap from Rs 1,430 to Rs 3,773. As per the study, the average MPCE at 2011-12 prices (without imputation) also increased to Rs 3,510 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas. Similarly, it rose to Rs 2,008 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas at 2011-12 prices.

It showed that the average MPCE also increased (with imputation) to Rs 6,521 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 at current prices in urban areas. Similarly, it rose to Rs 3,860 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas. The average MPCE at 2011-12 prices (with imputation) increased to Rs 3,544 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas. It increased to Rs 2,054 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas.

This survey on household consumption expenditure aims at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country, for States and Union Territories, and for different socio-economic groups.

As per the survey results, the average estimated monthly per capital consumption expenditure in 2022-23 has been Rs. 3,773 in rural India and Rs. 6,459 in urban India. The bottom 5% of India’s rural population, ranked by MPCE, has an average MPCE of Rs. 1,373 while it is Rs. 2,001 for the same category of population in the urban areas. The top 5% of India’s rural and urban population has an average MPCE of Rs. 10,501 and Rs. 20,824, respectively.

Among the states, MPCE is the highest in Sikkim for both rural and urban areas and the lowest is in Chhattisgarh. The rural-urban difference in average MPCE, among the states is the highest in Meghalaya (83%) followed by Chhattisgarh (82%). Among the UTs, MPCE is the highest in Chandigarh, whereas, it is the lowest in Ladakh and Lakshadweep.

The estimates of MPCE are based on the data collected from 2,61,746 Households (1,55,014 in rural areas and 1,06,732 in urban areas) in the central sample spread over all States and Union Territories in the country, the official release said.

In HCES:2022-23, the usual practice of imputation of the value figures for consumption out of (i) home-grown/home-produced stock and (ii) gifts, loans, free collection and goods received in exchange of goods and services etc. has been continued; and accordingly, estimates of MPCE have been generated.

Besides, a provision for collection of information on the quantity of consumption for a number of items, received and consumed by the households free of cost through various social welfare programmes has been made in HCES:2022-23. Consequently, the value figures for (i) food items: Rice, Wheat/Atta, Jowar, Bajra, Maize, Ragi, Barley, Small Millets, Pulses, Gram, Salt, Sugar, Edible Oil and (ii) non-food items: Laptop/PC, Tablet, Mobile Handset, Bicycle, Motor Cycle/Scooty, Clothing (school uniform), Footwear (school shoe etc.) received free of cost by the households through these programmes, have been imputed using an appropriate method.

Accordingly, another set of estimates of MPCE considering imputed values of these items and of consumption out of home produce, free collection, gifts, loans etc. has also been compiled for HCES: 2022-23. (with PTI inputs)