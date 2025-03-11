Survey Finds 4,000 Fake Reviews Influencing Rs 13 Lakh Worth Of Products In E-Commerce In 3-4 Months

New Delhi: At a time when cybercrime has become a nightmare for India’s law enforcing agencies, a survey conducted by CloudSEK, a contextual AI company that predicts cyber threats has found that over 4,000 fake reviews in just 3-4 months took place across the country influencing Rs 13 lakh worth of products in e-commerce.
According to the findings, organized networks of marketing agencies, mediators, and peer groups breach consumer trust and fair competition and put e-commerce integrity at risk.
"CloudSEK’s latest investigation reveals a large-scale fake review syndicate manipulating ratings on e-commerce platforms. Sellers, intermediaries, and fraudulent marketing agencies are deceiving consumers and distorting competition through orchestrated review fraud," it said.
It was revealed that some sellers on eCommerce platforms are engaging in unethical practices by collaborating with "Marketing agencies"—individuals or groups who are not genuine customers but are hired to generate positive reviews for products.
"Under marketing agencies, mediators maintain groups of peers and track customer details, order IDs, and refunds while managing groups circling the product across multiple WhatsApp and Telegram channels. Peers in these groups earn affiliate commissions when reviewers/users place orders via their links and leave fake positive reviews without assessing the product’s quality," the findings revealed.
In exchange, users receive full or partial refunds. This manipulation inflates product ratings and distorts genuine customer experiences, undermining trust in the platform’s review system, the findings further said.
"As a result, sellers using these deceptive tactics gain an unfair advantage over ethical businesses that rely on authentic, high-quality products and genuine customer feedback. This practice violates the seller’s code of conduct on most eCommerce platforms and can have long-term negative effects on consumer trust and market fairness," it said.
Modus Operandi
The findings have revealed that e-commerce sellers partner with a so-called “marketing agency” to generate misleadingly positive reviews for their products. "A mediator within the marketing agency manages internal portals to track customer details, order IDs, refunds, and coordinate peer groups," the findings stated.
These peer groups operate multiple WhatsApp and Telegram channels to promote products and encourage purchases via affiliate links. Users buy products through affiliate links and submit details such as Order ID, product name, order amount, mediator name, and screenshots through an order form.
After receiving the product, users post positive reviews and upload review URLs along with payment details on a refund form. In exchange for these fraudulent reviews, users/reviewers receive full or partial refunds from the mediator.
Key Players Involved In Scam
The fraudulent review ecosystem consists of several key players, each playing a role in sustaining the manipulation. According to CloudSEK, players like sellers (e-commerce vendors), marketing agencies, mediators, peer networks and reviewers play a role.
Recommended Actions
CloudSEK, in its findings, also suggested a few actions required to fight such fraud. It emphasises platform monitoring, where e-commerce platforms should deploy monitoring tools to detect fake reviews.
It also suggested consumer awareness, regulatory enforcement and fraud reporting as some of the measures needed to fight such fraudulent activities.
Being aware of fraudulent activities that take place in e-commerce platforms, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has launched a National Consumer Helpline (NCH) number 1915 to complain against such activities. The ministry has also issued a link to register grievances at http://consumerhelpline.gov.in.
Talking to ETV Bharat, consumer rights activist Mohan Shyam said that it is necessary for the consumers to make themselves aware of their rights and how to file a complaint.
"We have found that due to fake reviews, quite often, people become victims of such scams. Ironically, after they become victims of e-commerce fraud, they don’t know how and where to register their complaint,” said Shyam. Referring to the findings of CloudSEK, Shyam highlighted that concerned authorities must enforce stricter penalties on offenders.
"The findings have elaborated how the fraudsters cheat the consumers and dupe them with lakhs of rupees," said Shyam.