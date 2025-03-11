ETV Bharat / bharat

Survey Finds 4,000 Fake Reviews Influencing Rs 13 Lakh Worth Of Products In E-Commerce In 3-4 Months

New Delhi: At a time when cybercrime has become a nightmare for India’s law enforcing agencies, a survey conducted by CloudSEK, a contextual AI company that predicts cyber threats has found that over 4,000 fake reviews in just 3-4 months took place across the country influencing Rs 13 lakh worth of products in e-commerce.

According to the findings, organized networks of marketing agencies, mediators, and peer groups breach consumer trust and fair competition and put e-commerce integrity at risk.

"CloudSEK’s latest investigation reveals a large-scale fake review syndicate manipulating ratings on e-commerce platforms. Sellers, intermediaries, and fraudulent marketing agencies are deceiving consumers and distorting competition through orchestrated review fraud," it said.

It was revealed that some sellers on eCommerce platforms are engaging in unethical practices by collaborating with "Marketing agencies"—individuals or groups who are not genuine customers but are hired to generate positive reviews for products.

"Under marketing agencies, mediators maintain groups of peers and track customer details, order IDs, and refunds while managing groups circling the product across multiple WhatsApp and Telegram channels. Peers in these groups earn affiliate commissions when reviewers/users place orders via their links and leave fake positive reviews without assessing the product’s quality," the findings revealed.

In exchange, users receive full or partial refunds. This manipulation inflates product ratings and distorts genuine customer experiences, undermining trust in the platform’s review system, the findings further said.

"As a result, sellers using these deceptive tactics gain an unfair advantage over ethical businesses that rely on authentic, high-quality products and genuine customer feedback. This practice violates the seller’s code of conduct on most eCommerce platforms and can have long-term negative effects on consumer trust and market fairness," it said.

Modus Operandi

The findings have revealed that e-commerce sellers partner with a so-called “marketing agency” to generate misleadingly positive reviews for their products. "A mediator within the marketing agency manages internal portals to track customer details, order IDs, refunds, and coordinate peer groups," the findings stated.

These peer groups operate multiple WhatsApp and Telegram channels to promote products and encourage purchases via affiliate links. Users buy products through affiliate links and submit details such as Order ID, product name, order amount, mediator name, and screenshots through an order form.